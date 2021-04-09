The Latest: Doctors in Turkey urge lockdown during Ramadan

Spahn cautioned that there won’t be a new record every day, given that vaccine supplies to general practitioners in the first few weeks will be limited.

PARIS — France says people under age 55 who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine should get a different vaccine for their second shot because of an extremely rare risk of a blood clotting disorder.

At the same time, French authorities insisted Friday that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe, and they continued recommending it for older populations, as the country’s hospitals battle a new surge in virus patients.

“It’s an effective vaccine,” Dominique Le Guludec of France’s High Authority for Health told reporters. “If we want to win the battle against the virus, we must use all weapons at our disposition.”

More than a half-million French people under 55 received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine before reports of rare blood clots emerged. Since March 19, France has only offered the vaccine to those over 55.

While the European Medicines Agency encouraged EU nations on Wednesday to administer the AstraZeneca vaccine to all age groups, France’s High Authority for Health said Friday that it is maintaining a ban for those under 55.