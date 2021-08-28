The Latest: Japan aims for full vaccinations by this fall

———

PRISTINA, Kosovo — Kosovo’s government has postponed the start of school for two weeks and installed new restrictive measures to cope with a rise of coronavirus cases.

In August, the numbers increased significantly to about 2,000 new cases a day. On Saturday, there were 18 deaths and 1,891 confirmed cases.

The government says the pre-university school year now will start Sept. 13. Public institutions will limit the number of people in the office, and there will be no gatherings of more than 50 people.

It also reimposes the overnight curfew of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and only the main public service employees are exempt.

Sport and culture events can use only 10% to 30% of the seats and restaurants 70% of the outside seats. Masks are obligatory in all closed spaces and outdoors.

MOSCOW — Russia’s state statistics agency shows a record 50,000 deaths in July were related to the coronavirus.

The report from the Rosstat agency says 50,421 people suffering from the coronavirus died during the month, sharply higher than the previous record of 44,435 in December.