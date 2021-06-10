The Latest: India asks China to facilitate essential travel

For President Joe Biden, who is meeting with leaders of the wealthy G-7 democracies on his first overseas trip since taking office, it’s a personal vindication of his pledge to turn around the U.S. outbreak but also a call to action to enlist other countries in the global fight.

In a speech on the eve of the summit, Biden on Thursday will unveil plans for the U.S. to donate 500 million vaccine doses around the globe over the next year, on top of 80 million he has already pledged by the end of the month. U.S. officials say Biden will also include a direct request to his fellow G-7 leaders to do the same.

“We have to end COVID-19, not just at home — which we’re doing — but everywhere,” Biden told American servicemembers Wednesday on the first stop of his three-country, eight-day trip, adding that the effort “requires coordinated, multilateral action.”

———

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The United Arab Emirates’ oil-rich capital of Abu Dhabi says it will limit access to public spaces, including malls, gyms, hotels, parks and beaches, to those who can prove they’ve been vaccinated or tested negative for COVID-19 in recent days.