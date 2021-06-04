The Latest: Hungary to end govt-run mass vaccination drive

The city says mandatory coronavirus tests will be carried out on all residents Friday and they will remain under quarantine until Tuesday, by when test results and sequencing should be complete. It didn’t specify how many people are affected.

A statement said the young man who died after contracting COVID-19 had no known previous conditions and his condition deteriorated rapidly, leading authorities to suspect that he was infected with the delta variant, first discovered in India. It has yet to make a major impact in Germany, where the alpha variant first identified in Britain is dominant.

NEW DELHI — India reported another 132,364 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, a declining trend with recoveries exceeding new cases this week, and prompting several state governments to ease some of the restrictions.

The latest update from the Health Ministry on Friday raised the nation’s total to more than 28.6 million, the second-highest in the world after the United States. The ministry said 2,713 more people died in the past 24 hours, driving the overall toll to 340,702. These numbers are certain undercounts.

The decline in daily confirmed infections prompted state governments, like New Delhi and Maharashtra, to announce measures to exit lockdowns.