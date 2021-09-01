The Latest: Greek hospital staff protest vaccine requirement

Burak Genc, 24, was the first in the family to die, in early November last year, followed by his father Muhammet six days later.

Within six weeks they were followed by four other relatives, who are believed to have contracted the virus at the funerals or during visits to pay their condolences.

Two more members of the family died in February and April.

Fearing more bad news, the family prepared 10 fresh burial plots in their village of Gurgen in Rize, on Turkey’s Black Sea coast.

After alerting the authorities, the remaining 25 members of the family were vaccinated and they have not suffered a loss since.

“We still want our genes to be investigated,” Ali Genc told the Demiroren news agency. “We wonder why we react so strongly to this illness. That’s why we call on the authorities.”

His brother Ahmet, 43, was the last family member to die.

“He had just received his first vaccine and he contracted the disease,” Ali said. “He died after 18 days in the intensive care unit. I was with him in the hospital for 18 days.

“If I didn’t have my vaccinations, I would be sleeping next to him right now.”