The Latest: Germany says about 5k waiting to evacuate Kabul

A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender, followed by two C-17 Globemaster III, arrived Sunday at the Sigonella air base from Qatar, according to a statement from the U.S. base. Located on Sicily’s eastern coast near Catania, Sigonella is home to an Italian and NATO base as well as the U.S. Naval Air Station, the U.S. Navy’s only overseas air station.

The U.S. statement said Sigonella was being used as a “transit location” for evacuees before they are transferred elsewhere and it quoted the base commander, Capt. Kevin Pickard, as saying the Afghans will be “joining our American family.”

The evacuees for now were being housed in two barracks on the base, where anti-COVID-19 measures are being followed, and are being provided with medical care, Halal food, religious and recreation areas, the statement said.

———

BERLIN — Germany says it has evacuated 2,725 people from Afghanistan as of Monday — 1,787 Afghans, 282 Germans and the rest from elsewhere. The people it has evacuated come from 43 nations in total.

Two more flights, with 198 and 180 evacuees on board respectively, left Kabul on Monday afternoon, the military said.