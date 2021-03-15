The Latest: German ICU doctors call for tougher lockdown

Poland’s Health Ministry said Monday that over 20,000 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, compared with some 12,800 in late February. Almost 2,100 patients are on ventilators, compared with some 1,300 in late February.

Some 4.5 million vaccine doses have been administered, including 1.6 million second doses, in the nation of some 38 million. There have been 1.9 million registered cases of infection, including over 47,000 deaths.

———

ROME — Half of Italy’s regions have gone into the strictest form of lockdown in a bid to curb the latest spike in coronavirus infections that have brought COVID-19 hospital admissions beyond manageable thresholds.

Schools, from day-care centers through university level, and retail shops were shuttered Monday in nine regions and the autonomous province of Trento, with restaurants open only for take-out. The “red zones” were imposed up and down the peninsula, from Lombardy in the north to Puglia in the south, with the Lazio region around the capital Rome in between.

The rest of the country was placed under a lesser “orange” level lockdown, while lucky Sardinia remained “white” thanks to its ability to control new clusters of the virus traced to the variant first identified in Britain.