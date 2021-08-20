The Latest: Georgia mayors slam Gov. Kemp's order on virus

Pankaj R. Patel, Chairman, Cadila Healthcare Ltd., said “We are particularly happy that our vaccine will contribute to this fight against COVID-19 and enable the country to vaccinate a larger population especially in the age group of 12-18 years.”

India has fully vaccinated 570 million people, barely 11% of its population, according to the Health Ministry. India has nearly 1.4 billion people.

———

NEW YORK — New York City’s public schools will require COVID-19 vaccinations for student-athletes and coaches participating in “high-risk” sports including football, volleyball, basketball, wrestling, lacrosse and rugby.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says the students and coaches must get at least one dose before the start of competitive play. The mayor told radio station WNYC that bowling is on the list because it is indoors.

Masks will be required for all students and staff when school starts on Sept. 13. There is no vaccination requirement for teachers or eligible students.

———

GENEVA — The World Health Organization has issued a call for experts to join a new advisory group to address the agency’s attempts to further investigate the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.