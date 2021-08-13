The Latest: Florida school mask ban faces legal challenge

———

BELIZE CITY — The Belize Tourism Board says 27 people aboard a Carnival cruise tested positive for the coronavirus just before the ship made a stop in Belize City.

The positive cases it reported Wednesday were among 26 crew members and one passenger on the Carnival Vista, which is carrying over 1,400 crew and nearly 3,000 passengers. All 27 were vaccinated, have mild or no symptoms, and are in isolation.

The Washington Post reports Carnival says it announced last week there were positive cases on board, but the cruise line had not given specific numbers. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says on its website that it has investigated the ship and it remains under observation.

NICOSIA, Cyprus — Lekulutu Nsima said he’s a “lucky man” after receiving his first Pfizer vaccine shot against COVID-19. The 33-year-old asylum seeker says in his native Democratic Republic of Congo, the government only procured a handful of vaccine doses for one of Africa’s most populous nations, and those are often reserved for the country’s elites.