The Latest: Europe eyes arthritis drug for COVID-19 cases

LONDON — People in England who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or are under 18 years old, will no longer have to self-isolate if they come into contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The change, which came into effect on Monday, has been welcomed by businesses, many of which have suffered staff shortages as a result of the requirement for people to spend 10 days in quarantine if they have been a contact of a positive case.

Nearly 77% of adults in the U.K. have received two jabs and over 89% have had one vaccine dose.

The change to the rules applies to those who received their final dose at least 14 days prior to contact with a positive case.

People are still advised, though not compelled, to take a PCR test if they find out they have been in contact with a positive case. People who test positive will still be legally required to self-isolate. The other nations of the U.K. — Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — are taking, or have taken, similar steps.

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran has recorded a record high number of deaths from COVID-19 for a second day in a row.