The Latest: Detroit going door-to-door to encourage vaccines

This comes as the administration pushes to make it easier for people to get shots and to bring the country closer to normalcy. The new goal includes fully vaccinating 160 million adults by Independence Day.

That comes as demand for vaccines has dropped off markedly nationwide, with some states leaving more than half their vaccine doses unordered. Biden will call for states to make vaccines available on a walk-in basis and will direct many pharmacies to do the same.

So far, more than 56% of American adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and nearly 105 million are fully vaccinated.

The U.S. is currently administering first doses at a rate of about 965,000 per day — half the rate of three weeks ago, but nearly twice as fast as needed to meet Biden’s target.

———

ROME — Italian Premier Mario Draghi says Italians will have a national green pass, allowing them to travel across regions, later this month.

Draghi was addressing the opening of a Group of 20 meeting on tourism, saying “Italy is again ready to host the world.”