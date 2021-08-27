The Latest: Denmark lowers COVID threat, citing vaccinations

Investigators began looking into the case when a photo circulated this month showing Fernández together with his wife Fabiola Yáñez and other unmasked people standing around a table with with remnants of a party.

The government acknowledged that the photograph was taken on July 14, 2020, at a moment when restrictions were in place. The president publicly apologized.

While the president is in no risk of going to prison for such an offense, it has dented his image ahead of November’s legislative elections.

———

BOISE, Idaho — Hospital facilities and public health agencies in Idaho are scrambling to add capacity as the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise statewide. But many state residents don’t seem to feel the same urgency.

Volunteers are helping with contract tracing at the Central District Health Department, and health education classrooms are being converted into COVID-19 treatment units in northern Idaho.

On Thursday, some Idaho hospitals only narrowly avoided asking the state to enact “crisis standards of care” — where scarce health care resources are allotted to the patients most likely to benefit — thanks in part to statewide coordination.