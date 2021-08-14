The Latest: Czech diplomats to be evacuated to Kabul airport

Germany’s foreign minister announced on Friday that his country is preparing charter flights to bring German diplomats and local staff out of Afghanistan.

ROME — Italy is preparing for the possible evacuation of its embassy employees as the Taliban continue its advance, pushing closer to the Afghan capital of Kabul.

“If it is necessary, we will quickly bring everyone to safety in Italy, with the important help of the Defense Ministry,’’ Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told Corriere della Sera in an interview published Saturday.

In that case, he said that funds that so far have been used to secure Afghan operations could be redirected to provide protection to Afghans who have worked with Italian military and civilian officials there.

Di Maio acknowledged the specter of increased migration ahead of the Taliban’s advance, as well as “the risk of terrorist infiltration.” He said the threat needed to be managed by working with other countries to control flows.

Italy formally withdrew its troops from Afghanistan in June.

