The Latest: China says COVID-19 hospitalizations above 1,000

———

JACKSON, Miss. — The U.S. surgeon general has urged Black leaders in Mississippi to get vaccinations for the new coronavirus and to ask others in their communities to do the same.

Dr. Jerome Adams spoke Thursday during an online forum hosted by Jackson State University. He said people distrust medical systems because of the government study that left Black men untreated for syphilis for decades, starting in the 1930s.

Adams, who is Black, says that “we have to acknowledge and validate those real historical reasons for concern, because when you tell people they’re silly to have those concerns, they immediately shut down.”

The Mississippi state health officer says that only 15% of vaccinations in the state so far have gone to Blacks, who make up about 38% of the population. He says it is a challenge that "we are working to address.”

———

NEW YORK — A false rumor that extra vaccine doses were available had people lining the sidewalks and cars filling the roadways near a New York City coronavirus vaccine site.