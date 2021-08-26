The Latest: Canada ends its evacuation flights from Kabul

“I served female students in Afghanistan, giving them the chance to study in the name of your country. Now it is time that I think of my daughters, and try to get them to safety,’’ he wrote. “I have my two daughters with me, what should I do, I cannot leave them to be treated in this way. I have to take care of their security and their dignity. That is why I made this trip.”

He said his wife and daughters are under increasing strain. “I don’t know how long we can keep going in these conditions,’’ Mohammadi wrote.

WARSAW, Poland — Poland says the reason it has halted its evacuation flights was so that the United States could meet its Aug. 31 deadline to quit Kabul.

That is the “date when the last U.S. soldier is to leave Kabul airport,” Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said Thursday, but to make that possible all others must leave first.

Przydacz said that some countries have not yet evacuated all their citizens and associates and for this reason they were continuing their evacuation missions. Poland however has met its evacuation goals and ended its mission.