The Latest: Biden says his $1.9T pandemic plan is crucial

The government says that beginning at 4 a.m. Friday, arrivals will no longer be allowed from all South American countries as well as the Cape Verde islands off the west coast of Africa and Panama in Central America.

Travel from Portugal also will be suspended, given its strong travel links with Brazil, though there are exemptions for truck drivers transporting essential goods.

The ban does not apply to British and Irish nationals and third country nationals with residence rights in the U.K. However, anyone returning from the banned destinations must quarantine themselves for 10 days with their households.

Many countries have banned travel from the U.K. over the past few weeks after the discovery of another variant of the virus around London and southeast England.

RENO, Nev. — A study in Nevada says about one-third of the state's residents are unlikely to get vaccinated for the new coronavirus.

About 35% of the 5,000 Nevada residents who responded to the survey by the state and the University of Nevada, Reno stated they were not at all or not too likely to get vaccinated.