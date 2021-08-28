The Latest: Biden says drone strike not only response for IS

Macron also set out three “essential prerequisites” for discussing any future political relations with the Taliban, including that they “absolutely respect” humanitarian rights and the right of Afghans who want to leave to seek protection be able to do so, notably artists, intellectuals, journalists and women. He said the Taliban must also respect a “red line” regarding all terrorist groups and respect human rights, in particular the dignity of women.

The French ambassador to Kabul, evacuated Friday, is to continue working in Paris in that function.

Since mid-August, France evacuated about 2,830 people, the great majority of them Afghans on some 15 flights after pulling out 630 personnel and their families in the spring. France, which withdrew its troops from Afghanistan at the end of 2014, had also previously taken in 830 people working for the French army.

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon has released the names of the 13 American service members killed in a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport.

They include 11 Marines, one Navy sailor who was assigned to a Marine Corps unit, and an Army Special Forces soldier. They died in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate, which also killed at least 170 Afghans.