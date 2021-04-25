The Latest: Basketball and vaccinations for fans in W. Va.

Starting Friday evening and spanning the sunny and warm weekend, people in Rome, Milan, Turin, Naples and other cities turned out in droves to picnic or hang out in parks or at beaches. They also swarmed, with drinks in hand, through trendy piazzas or promenade down popular shopping streets in historic centers. Many ignored safety-distancing measures or mandatory outdoor mask-wearing.

This week, after government-ordered restrictions that were imposed ahead of Easter holidays, restaurants and cafes will be allowed to resume table service in regions where COVID-19 transmission rates, ICU bed capacity and other pandemic parameters have sufficiently improved.

But only outdoor service, and no inside table or counter service, will be allowed for now to the frustration of many eatery owners. Theaters, cinemas and museums can also re-open in those regions starting on Monday but with strictly reduced capacity.

———

LONDON— Britain says it is sending 600 pieces of medical equipment including ventilators to India to help the country in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said Sunday the first of nine plane-loads of kit would arrive in New Delhi on Tuesday.