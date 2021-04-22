The Latest: Australia reducing flights from India

“We’ve got a lot of work we’re going to be doing these next few weeks to really get ahead of this vaccine hesitancy,” Collins said.

Human Services Secretary David Scrase added that physicians and other direct medical providers also have a crucial role to play in allaying fears.

“It really is more, I think, about giving people the opportunity to have a conversation about what their concerns are ... and work through those,” Scrase said.

———

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says the state is stepping up efforts to get people vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The governor said Wednesday that the “No Arm Left Behind” initiative will involve all state agencies and a variety of private companies.

Hogan says Maryland has administered more than 4 million vaccine doses. He says 82% of Maryland residents older than 65 have been vaccinated and more than 55% of people over 18 have been vaccinated.

The governor says demand for shots is still high but the state is having to get more creative in using its vaccine supply.

———