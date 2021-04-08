The Latest: Amtrak passenger service to return to Vermont

———

IQUITOS, Peru — Almost a year ago, dozens of people who died of COVID-19 were secretly buried in a field in Iquitos, a city in Loreto state in the heart of the Peruvian Amazon.

Local authorities approved the burials but never told the families, who believed their loved ones were in a local cemetery -- and only months later discovered the truth.

In Peru, and in Latin America, it is the first known case of authorities concealing the fate of dozens of COVID-19 victims, and there’s been no explain for the clandestine burials. The local government didn’t reply to several requests for comment from The Associated Press.

Family members told AP that at least 403 people were buried in the field.

The pandemic hit Peru and Iquitos hard, starting in April 2020. In the early days, the only two hospitals in the area lacked sufficient space to attend to COVID-19 patients.

Peru has reported more than 52,000 confirmed deaths, including 3,200 in Iquitos, a city of 550,000 people.

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran has hit a new coronavirus infection record for the third straight day, reporting 22,586 new cases.