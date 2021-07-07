The Latest: Ahead of Olympics, Tokyo cases highest since May

All WHO regions except the Americas — one of the hardest-hit regions — and southeast Asia posted an increase in deaths over the last week, the agency said in a statement.

More than 2.6 million new coronavirus cases were reported between June 28 and July 4, a slight increase on the previous week, while the tally of deaths registered over the week declined 7% to 54,000, WHO says. That was the lowest such weekly figure since October.

WHO says most new cases were reported in Brazil and India — though weekly case counts in those two countries were declining — as well as Colombia, followed by Indonesia and Britain, which each tallied a weekly increase in cases.

———

BEIJING — Chinese authorities locked down a city bordering Myanmar on Wednesday, shutting most businesses and requiring residents to stay at home as a fresh outbreak of COVID-19 expanded.

Another 15 cases were found in Ruili in the last 24 hours, on top of six in the previous two days, health authorities in southwestern Yunnan province said. In addition, two people without COVID-19 symptoms have also tested positive for the virus.