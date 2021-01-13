Survey finds global mistrust could weigh on vaccine rollout

By PAN PYLAS (AP) — Waning trust in governments and all types of media is threatening to limit the rollout of coronavirus vaccines around the world, particularly in the United States, according to a survey conducted by communications firm Edelman.

In an annual assessment on the state of trust in institutions, the firm found that this “infodemic” is breeding mistrust that could make longer the path out from the pandemic.

“This is the era of information bankruptcy,” said Richard Edelman, CEO of Edelman.

He said last week's storming of the Capitol building in Washington and the fact that only a third of people are willing to get a COVID-19 vaccine straight away “crystallize the dangers of misinformation.”

The firm found skepticism over vaccines remains a major hurdle for their successful rollout. Across the 28 countries assessed, it found that as of November only a little below two-thirds of respondents said they would be willing to take the vaccine within a year.