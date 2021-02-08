 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State news agency says at least 24 killed in flooding of clandestine garment factory in Moroccan city of Tangier
0 comments
AP

State news agency says at least 24 killed in flooding of clandestine garment factory in Moroccan city of Tangier

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RABAT. Morocco (AP) — State news agency says at least 24 killed in flooding of clandestine garment factory in Moroccan city of Tangier.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+16
COVID case at Australian Open hotel cancels play at tuneups
World

COVID case at Australian Open hotel cancels play at tuneups

  • Updated

MELBOURNE (AP) — All competition at six Australian Open tuneup events scheduled for Thursday was called off and 520 people who flew to Melbourne for the year's first tennis major were ordered to isolate after a worker at one of the tournaments’ quarantine hotels tested positive for COVID-19.

Watch Now: Related Video

Vaccine nationalism is worsening Covid-19 in Malawi

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News