Snow and heavy rain in Balkans cause floods, disrupt traffic

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A spate of rain and snow across the Balkans in the past days has left homes and fields flooded, disrupted road and sea traffic and caused power outages.

In Serbia, authorities on Monday prepared to clear tons of garbage clogging a lake in the southwest of the country after it was swept off from landfills by overflowing rivers.

Emergency measures have been announced in the southern Doljevac municipality, where rescue teams helped more than two dozen people evacuate their homes.

The state RTS television reported that numerous fields and barns are flooded and villages left without drinking water from days of rain and snow around the southern town of Leskovac and other towns and villages in the area.

In central and eastern regions of Serbia, thousands of people were left without electricity as snow collapsed distribution lines. Authorities urged drivers to be cautious and not to take to roads unless absolutely necessary because of snow.

Traffic disruption and speed limits due to snow were reported in Croatia, where a bus overturned early on Monday on the main east-west highway, injuring eight people.

Floods were reported in Albania and Kosovo, where days of heavy rain were mixed with snowy weather.