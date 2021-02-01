Silver is the new GameStop: Price boosted by online movement

NEW YORK (AP) — The erratic trading in shares of underdog companies like GameStop that turned markets combustible last week appears to have migrated to commodities, sending silver prices surging to an eight-year high.

Silver futures jumped almost 12% on Monday to over $30 per ounce following strong gains over the weekend. That exuberance spread to companies that mine precious metals, especially silver. Shares of Pan American Silver surged more than 16%, First Majestic Silver rose 25%, Hecla Mining spiked 41%, and Coeur Mining soared 35%.

On Twitter, #silversqueeze began to trend as just the latest anomaly to emerge from the “WallStreetBets” forum on Reddit.

The online army of Reddit traders have banded together for the past week to pour money into out-of-favor companies such as GameStop and AMC. In the process, they've done heavy damage to hedge funds that had bet the shares would fall in a stunning reversal of financial power on Wall Street.

But the rush into silver futures has created confusion amid the chaos, with some retail traders on Reddit calling the surge in commodity prices a “false flag.”

“IT’S A TRAP!” one Redditor warned.