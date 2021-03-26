Serbian leader blasts EU report on corruption, rule of law

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia's president lashed out on Friday at a European Parliament report which called on his country to fight corruption and organized crime and work on the rule of law if it wants to join the European Union.

Using highly undiplomatic language, Aleksandar Vucic said that parts of the report are a “naked lie” and the European parliamentarians are apparently “lost in time and space.”

Asked whether the report adopted Thursday could slow down Serbia’s EU accession by pressuring the country to recognize independence of its former province of Kosovo, he said sarcastically: “I cannot sleep from fear.”

Citing parts of the report on Serbia’s health care, Vucic praised his own handling of the coronavirus crisis and the acquisition of vaccines, mainly from China, which made Serbia one of Europe’s top countries per capita in the number of people inoculated.

The European Parliament report also noted the deterioration of press freedom in Serbia and the increase in intimidation and hate speech against the opposition, independent intellectuals, NGOs and journalists.

Although formally seeking EU membership, Serbia under Vucic’s increasingly autocratic rule has been forging ever-closer ties with China and Russia.