 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Serb unity day triggers worries across the Balkans
0 comments
AP

Serb unity day triggers worries across the Balkans

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia kicked off a new national holiday on Wednesday with a display of military power and calls for all Serbs in the Balkans to unite under one flag, triggering unease among its neighbors decades after similar calls led to the bloody wars in the 1990s.

Serbs were told to display thousands of red, blue and white national flags wherever they live in the region or the world to mark “The Day of Serb Unity, Freedom and the National Flag.”

Opening the full day of celebrations, Serbia’s populist President Aleksandar Vucic inspected military hardware displayed in a Belgrade park, praising the army's readiness to respond to outside threats.

He said that the army is “five times stronger” than only a few years ago and announced new military purchases.

The flexing of muscles by Serbian officials as well as their calls for the creation of the “Serb World,” or political unification of an estimated 1.3 million Serbs who live in Bosnia, Montenegro, Kosovo and Croatia with Serbia, have triggered worries in the neighboring states.

In the 1990s, Serb forces with financial and political support from Belgrade led bloody campaigns in Bosnia, Croatia and Kosovo with the goal of forming a “Greater Serbia.” The campaign unsuccessfully tried to redraw the internal borders of former Yugoslavia and create a single Serb state.

The renewed calls for pan-Serb unity have further raised tensions in the Balkans.

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic said he couldn’t “believe that Serbs have nothing more important or smarter to do” than create holidays which infringe on the internal affairs of neighboring states.

Serbia’s Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin, the most vocal supporter of the “Serb World,” was quick to respond.

“There is nothing more important than the preservation of the Serb identity,” he said.

The new national holiday coincides with the day when the Royal Serbian army together with French troops defeated Axis forces in a famous World War I battle in northern Greece in 1918.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom survives recall attempt

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+23
N. Korea, slimmed down Kim Jong Un, enjoy toned-down parade
World

N. Korea, slimmed down Kim Jong Un, enjoy toned-down parade

  • Updated

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Military search dogs and goose-stepping trainers. Health workers wearing gas masks and red hazmat suits. And a slimmed down, beaming Kim Jong Un in a cream-colored business suit. The parade marking North Korea’s celebration of its 73rd anniversary was a marked departure from past militaristic displays, with a domestic audience worried about the pandemic likely in mind.

+4
North Korea says it tested new long-range cruise missiles
World

North Korea says it tested new long-range cruise missiles

  • Updated

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it successfully test fired newly developed long-range cruise missiles over the weekend, its first known testing activity in months, underscoring how it continues to expand its military capabilities amid a stalemate in nuclear negotiations with the United States.

+25
Pope to Orban's Hungary: Open your arms to everyone
World

Pope to Orban's Hungary: Open your arms to everyone

  • Updated

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Pope Francis urged Hungary on Sunday to “extend its arms towards everyone,” in a veiled critique of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s anti-migrant policies, as the pontiff opened a four-day visit to Central Europe in his first big international outing since undergoing intestinal surgery in July.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News