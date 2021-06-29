Romania: Protest outside Czech embassy over Roma man's death

BUCHAREST (AP) — At least 200 people gathered outside the Czech Republic’s embassy in Bucharest Tuesday to protest the death of a Roma man following an incident with Czech police earlier this month.

Video footage of the detention of the Roma man, in the northern Czech city of Teplice on June 19, shows a policeman kneeling on his neck for several minutes. The Roma man later died in an ambulance.

The incident sparked widespread condemnation about racism and discrimination allegedly faced by the Roma, whose population in Europe numbers around 10-12 million.

At Tuesday’s event in Romania’s capital — which was attended by dozens of Roma — some wore t-shirts brandished with the text: “Racism kills.” One of the protesters’ demands was an independent investigation into the man's death.

“A man of ours … was brutally killed by the police. This is proof that brutality against Roma people exists,” Banu Ionut Alin, from the civic group Aresel, told The Associated Press.

Czech police have said that the man died from a drug overdose. Official investigations are ongoing.