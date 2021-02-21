Rival of Palestinian president delivers vaccines to Gaza

It estimated that Gaza needs 2.6 million doses to inoculate people 16 and older.

Dahlan, a former security chief from Abbas' Fatah party, was forced to flee Gaza during the 2007 Hamas takeover. But in recent years, he has mended ties with the group thanks to their shared animosity toward Abbas.

The Palestinians plan to hold what would be their first parliamentary elections in 15 years in May. The vaccine deliveries are likely to improve the standing of Dahlan and his Fatah splinter group, called the Democratic Reform Bloc, in the vote.

Abbas has blocked Dahlan from running in the polls, but his group members are planning to compete, positioning them as a possible kingmaker in the election between Hamas and Fatah.

Gaza’s health authorities have reported more than 54,000 coronavirus infections and 543 deaths.

Israel has faced international criticism for largely excluding Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza from its highly successful vaccination campaign.

Rights groups say it has an obligation as an occupying power to share its vaccines with the Palestinians. Israel captured east Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza in the 1967 war, territories the Palestinians want for their future state.