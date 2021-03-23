Reputation of AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine marred by missteps

“This is unfortunately more about perception than it is the science,” said Dr. Bharat Pankhania, an infectious diseases specialist at Britain’s University of Exeter.

“We have now seen, on several parameters, that the AstraZeneca vaccine provides protection and is safe,” he said. “But the narrative for the public has not been as clear,” he said, criticizing politicians for undermining confidence in the vaccine without evidence.

France is a prime example of the confusion.

French President Emmanuel Macron initially suggested the vaccine wasn’t effective for older people, before backtracking. But then France only authorized AstraZeneca’s vaccine for use in adults 65 and under, citing a lack of data. Then the government changed its mind, based on new data, and said it’s fine for all adults and started singing its praises. Then came the blood clot reports and the government suspended use of the vaccine all together. When France restarted AstraZeneca, it for anyone under 55.

The whiplash-inducing messages come at a time when France — like much of continental Europe — is seeing a spike in cases that is close to overwhelming its hospitals and prompting threats of new lockdowns.