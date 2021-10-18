 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Protestors attempt to disrupt Olympic flame lighting

  • 0

ANCIENT OLYMPIA. Greece (AP) — Three activists protesting human rights abuses in China broke into the archaeological site where the flame lighting ceremony for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics was being held Monday and ran toward the Temple of Hera holding a banner that read “No genocide games.”

The protesters climbed over a fence to enter the grounds and attempted to reach the area where the ceremony was being held. They were thrown to the ground by police and detained.

The flame was lit at the Greek birthplace of the ancient Olympics under heavy police security.

———

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hungary's 'last' Roma fortuneteller preserves traditions

Hungary's 'last' Roma fortuneteller preserves traditions

SOLTVADKERT, Hungary (AP) — Zoltan Sztojka, by his own account Hungary's last Roma fortuneteller, lays 36 weathered tarot cards on a table at his home in the village of Soltvadkert, and peers at them from beneath the brim of his large felt hat.

Watch Now: Related Video

Hillary, Chelsea Clinton arrive at Calif. hospital

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News