Prince Harry says he used drink and drugs to numb pain of Diana's death

The prince said he drank heavily while unhappy. "I would probably drink a week's worth in one day on a Friday or a Saturday night," he told Winfrey. "And I would find myself drinking not because I was enjoying it but because I was trying to mask something."

"I was willing to drink, I was willing to take drugs," he said, adding: "I was willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling."

The series with Winfrey comes after he participated in several high-profile interviews in which he discussed his mental health and his life in the royal spotlight.

"The Me You Can't See" focuses on stories meant to lift the veil on the current state of mental health. Harry co-created and executive-produced the show with Winfrey.

It also features appearances from celebrities including singer Lady Gaga, actress Glenn Close and NBA player DeMar DeRozan, who discuss their experiences of poor mental health.

Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, stepped back from life as working royals in 2020. They have since moved to California.