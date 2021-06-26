Palestinian forces disperse protest over activist's death

The crackdown comes as the internationally-backed PA faces a growing backlash from Palestinians who view it as corrupt and increasingly autocratic, a manifestation of a three-decade peace process that is nowhere close to delivering Palestinian independence.

The PA controls parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, while its rival, the militant Hamas group, has controlled the Gaza Strip since 2007. Abbas, who was elected to a four-year term in 2005, has little to show after more than a decade of close security coordination with Israel.

The EU has provided hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to the Palestinian Authority over the years, and the U.S. and other nations have trained and equipped its security forces. The PA is seen internationally as a key partner in efforts to revive the Middle East peace process, which ground to a halt more than a decade ago.

In a series of posts and live videos on his Facebook, Banat had talked about the PA’s close security coordination with Israel, seen by many Palestinians as betrayal, and its corruption. He severely slammed Abbas in April for calling off what would have been the first Palestinian elections in 15 years. Banat was a candidate on a slate formed of academics and PA opponents.