One Good Thing: In Kosovo, virus lets humanity shine through

Flamur Marku, a pulmonologist at the clinic, said everybody could hardly believe “why somebody is risking her health, risking getting infected."

“Even with protective clothes and other things, it is always more dangerous to be with a patient with COVID-19,” Marku said. “It was a great thing from her.”

Jashari never received official permission to help out at the clinic, but no one ever got in her way.

“I never thought about whether it would be a problem for me if I got infected or not because I think people’s lives matter more than if I get infected or not,” said Jashari. What's most important is just being there, she said, for patients who “long for your presence, since they need so much support emotionally.”

Jashari graduated from universities in Pristina, Berlin and Ljubljana after studying singing. She works with the Kosovo Philharmonic. The apple didn't fall far from the tree — Jashari's mother is also a soprano.

A concert in late February was among the very few held over the last year because of the pandemic.