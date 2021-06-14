NY Holocaust survivors celebrated at concert after isolation

“This feels like going back to school!” Henry Rosenberg, 92, told other survivors as he stepped off a bus and walked into the Yeshivah of Flatbush Joel Braverman High School. “It’s good to feel the fresh air. It was hard,” he later said about the pandemic. “We couldn’t go to any places for many months.”

Some students greeted them inside and helped those with mobility issues to their seats in a cafeteria. After a lunch of smoked salmon, salad and pancakes, they walked to the school theater for the show.

Some held hands and choked back tears when they heard an instrumental version in violin and piano of “Ani maa’min,” Hebrew for, “I believe,” which was sung by many Jews who were herded into cattle cars on their way to concentration camps.

During WWII, many of them were tattooed with ID numbers, shorn of hair and used as slave labor. Some nearly starved and witnessed family members killed. Sometimes, they’ll share these experiences to teach younger generations about the horrors they endured at a time when a rising tide in global antisemitism is spreading, while fewer young people know about the Holocaust and its death camps.