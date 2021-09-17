North Macedonia: Protest in Tetovo for deadly hospital fire

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Hundreds of protesters in the North Macedonian city of Tetovo on Friday called for the resignation of officials in the wake of last week's fire that destroyed a COVID-19 field hospital, killed 14 people and injured a dozen more.

The protest was organized by victims' families, with demonstrators demanding that authorities disclose the findings of an investigation into the blaze. Chanting “justice, justice”, the protesters stopped briefly in front of the local government building, throwing eggs and demanding the resignation of Tetovo’s mayor, Teuta Arifi.

Scuffles between police and protesters broke out in front of the headquarters of the ethnic Albanian Democratic Union for Integration, a junior partner in the leftist governing coalition. Tetovo police spokesman Marijan Josifoski said four police officers were slightly injured, and at least two protesters were arrested.

Nine days after the hospital fire, no information has been released from an investigation into its causes. The blaze is believed to have been accidental, but it was unclear how it started. Witnesses and officials have said an explosion preceded the fire.