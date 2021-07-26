 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Macedonia: 4 jailed over 2017 parliament attack
0 comments
AP

North Macedonia: 4 jailed over 2017 parliament attack

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — A court in North Macedonia on Monday sentenced the country’s former parliamentary speaker and three other senior officials over a violent attack against parliament in 2017.

A panel of judges sentenced former Speaker Trajko Veljanoski to 6½ years in jail. The former ministers of transport and labor ministers, Mile Janakieski and Spiro Ristovski, were each sentenced to six years and three months. And former senior intelligence official Vladimir Atanasovski received a six-year sentence.

The attack took place during post-election political unrest in April 2017 when about 100 nationalist demonstrators, some wearing masks, stormed the parliament building in North Macedonia’s capital, Skopje.

The protesters sought to prevent the election of a new parliamentary speaker.

All four defendants had been found guilty of endangering national security.

Also facing trial over the parliament attack is the former conservative prime minister, Nikola Gruevski, who fled the country in 2018 and was granted political asylum in Hungary.

Dozens of journalists and lawmakers were injured in the parliament attack, including then-opposition leader Zoran Zaev, head of the Social Democrats, and the current prime minister.

The conservative opposition has described the legal action against the officials sentenced Monday as unfair and politically motivated.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts urge non-vaccinated people to stay away from bars and restaurants

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Chinese pop star dumped by brands over sex complaint
World

Chinese pop star dumped by brands over sex complaint

  • Updated

BEIJING (AP) — A popular Chinese-Canadian singer, Kris Wu, has lost endorsement and other deals with at least 10 brands including Porsche and Bulgari after a teen-ager accused him of having sex with her while she was drunk.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News