 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Montenegro police report finding 1 ton of cocaine in bananas
0 comments
AP

Montenegro police report finding 1 ton of cocaine in bananas

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Police in Montenegro said they seized over 1 ton (2,000 pounds) of cocaine hidden in a shipment of bananas.

Officers discovered the cocaine, which was divided into 1,250 packages, on Thursday night in Mojanovici, a village near the capital, police said in a statement Friday.

State RTCG television network described the seizure as the biggest ever in the small Adriatic Sea country of some 620,000 people. Montenegrin media reported that police blocked off a broad area during the search operation.

Police said two people were arrested. No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US general details casualties in Afghanistan

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+28
Europe fears Afghan refugee crisis after Taliban takeover
World

Europe fears Afghan refugee crisis after Taliban takeover

  • Updated

HANGEDIGI, Turkey (AP) — From above, the new border wall separating Turkey from Iran looks like a white snake winding through the barren hills. So far it only covers a third of the 540-kilometer (335-mile) border, leaving plenty of gaps for migrants to slip across in the dead of night.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News