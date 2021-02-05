 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Montenegro overturns coup verdict for 2 Russians, 11 others
0 comments
AP

Montenegro overturns coup verdict for 2 Russians, 11 others

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — A Montenegrin court on Friday overturned the convictions of two Russians and eleven others over an attempted coup against the pro-Western government in 2016, and ordered a retrial.

The Appeals Court said the 2019 verdict was marred by violations of the criminal law and that a new trial should be held before different presiding judges.

The ruling comes weeks after a government seeking closer ties with Slavic allies Serbia and Russia took over from a long-ruling pro-Western administration in the small Balkan state.

Among those convicted of the thwarted coup were two top politicians of the now-ruling coalition. The verdict said the group organized by former Russian military intelligence operatives wanted to overthrow the government to prevent Montenegro's accession into NATO.

The previous Montenegrin administration led the country to independence from Serbia in 2006 and defied historic ally Moscow in 2017 to join NATO.

The two Russian citizens were tried and sentenced in absentia in Montenegro to 15 and 12 years in prison. The remaining suspects received lesser sentences.

Russia has denied involvement.

It was not immediately clear when the new trial could start. Montenegro's current government took over after narrowly winning a parliamentary election in August.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Wrangle over valuable art uncovered in Cypriot ghost town
World

Wrangle over valuable art uncovered in Cypriot ghost town

  • Updated

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The abstract figures of naked women gyrating to the rhythms of a five-piece band had shocked many people almost 60 years ago as they eyed the artwork for the first time on the walls of a popular restaurant-nightclub in Cyprus.

+16
COVID case at Australian Open hotel cancels play at tuneups
World

COVID case at Australian Open hotel cancels play at tuneups

  • Updated

MELBOURNE (AP) — All competition at six Australian Open tuneup events scheduled for Thursday was called off and 520 people who flew to Melbourne for the year's first tennis major were ordered to isolate after a worker at one of the tournaments’ quarantine hotels tested positive for COVID-19.

+28
Correction: Myanmar story
World

Correction: Myanmar story

  • Updated

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar (AP) — In Feb. 1 coverage of the military coup in Myanmar, The Associated Press erroneously reported that an announcement of the takeover linked the move in part on the government’s decision to allow the November 2020 election to proceed despite the coronavirus pandemic. While parties aligned with the military had previously sought an election delay due to the pandemic, the reason was not cited in the formal announcement of the takeover.

+24
AP PHOTOS: Venice has people in masks but no Carnival fun
World

AP PHOTOS: Venice has people in masks but no Carnival fun

  • Updated

VENICE, Italy (AP) — In another year, masks would be a sign of the gaiety in Venice, an accessory worn for games and parties as big crowds parade about to show off their frivolous, fanciful costumes, especially ones with decorative face coverings.

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing unveils torch one year before 2022 Winter Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News