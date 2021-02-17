Maduro lodges new allegation of US spying on Venezuela firm

“Is there room for dialogue?” Maduro said in response to a question from The Associated Press on whether he has started conversation with of U.S. President Joe Biden's administration. “There's always room for dialogue.”

But the new accusations of spying against Citgo, a U.S.-based subsidiary of Venezuela's state oil company, will likely complicate efforts to win sympathy in Washington, where officials in Biden’s State Department have already branded him a “dictator” who should not be engaged with in direct talks.

While Venezuela's economic and political crisis deepened, the six Citgo executives were lured back to Caracas from the firm's headquarters in Houston and jailed on financial charges. Their trial ended in November, with a judge finding them all guilty and sentencing them to prison.

Maduro's allegation of spying came in response to a question from AP on whether he could consider releasing U.S. citizens jailed in the U.S., including the so-called Citgo 6, as a goodwill gesture to the new U.S. administration.

He said that while diplomatic efforts are always available, he wouldn't get involved with criminal cases that had been tried in a Venezuelan court.