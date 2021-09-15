Lawyers say Palestinian prisoners were beaten after capture

Lawyers for the escapees described a far less sophisticated plot than initially suspected, saying their clients had no plan for what to do once they tunneled out of the prison.

They said the escapees did not seek help from local Arab residents to avoid getting them into trouble with authorities and were not given any outside assistance. Instead, they kept to rural areas and tried to live off the land, eating wild fruit and waiting for things to settle down.

“They didn’t have any intention to commit any kind of terrorist attack,” Feldman said.

The lawyer for Mahmoud Aradeh, another recaptured prisoner, said his client was the architect of the escape and that work on the tunnel began last December.

The six prisoners went to a mosque in a nearby village after the escape and then split into three groups, the lawyer, Raslan Mahajneh told Palestine TV. He said they tried to enter the occupied West Bank but were unable to because of the heavy Israeli security presence along the frontier.

He said his client was being interrogated for up to eight hours a day but was not tortured or deprived of sleep.