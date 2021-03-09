Kosovo sends troops on peacekeeping mission for 1st time

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo on Tuesday sent a military platoon to Kuwait to take part in the country's first ever international peacekeeping mission.

A ceremony was held at the army barracks in the capital, Pristina, in the presence of top leaders and western military attaches.

“It’s extremely important because 22 years after the war, we’re not just importing peacekeeping troops, we’re also exporting them,” said Acting President Vjosa Osmani.

Kosovo is sending the unit following a request from the U.S. Central Command. Its troops will be under the command of the National Guard of Iowa.

No specifics on the exact location in Kuwait or the number of Kosovo peacekeepers to be deployed were made public. A platoon of 32 soldiers was seen lined up during the ceremony.

In a video conference call, Maj. Gen. Ben Correll of the Iowa National Guard hailed Kosovo’s contribution to preserving global peace and security.

“The partnership between Iowa's National Guard and the KSF greatly contributes to these efforts and demonstrates to others what is possible by working hard and relationship,” he said.