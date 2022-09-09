King Charles III, in first address, vows `lifelong service'. Live updates here.

Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — King Charles III says he feels “profound sorrow” over the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and is vowing to carry on her “lifelong service” to the nation.
Charles is making his first address to the nation as monarch Friday. He became king on Thursday after the queen’s death.
“That promise of lifelong service I renew to all today,” he said. He delivered the address with a framed photo on the queen on a desk.
His speech was broadcast on television and streamed at St. Paul’s Cathedral, where some 2,000 people were attending a service of remembrance for the queen. Mourners at the service included Prime Minister Liz Truss and members of her government.
Photos: King Charles III arrives at Buckingham Palace
The car carrying King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, heads to Buckingham Palace in London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Britain's King Charles III, left, and Camilla, the Queen Consort, walk past floral tributes left outside Buckingham Palace following Thursday's death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. King Charles III, who spent much of his 73 years preparing for the role, planned to meet with the prime minister and address a nation grieving the only British monarch most of the world had known. He takes the throne in an era of uncertainty for both his country and the monarchy itself. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP)
King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, arrive at Buckingham Palace in London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
A car carrying Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, arrives at Buckingham Palace following Thursday's death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. King Charles III, who spent much of his 73 years preparing for the role, planned to meet with the prime minister and address a nation grieving the only British monarch most of the world had known. He takes the throne in an era of uncertainty for both his country and the monarchy itself. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP)
King Charles III greets mourners when arriving at Buckingham Palace in London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
A well-wisher kisses the hand of Britain's King Charles III as he walks outside at Buckingham Palace following Thursday's death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. King Charles III, who spent much of his 73 years preparing for the role, planned to meet with the prime minister and address a nation grieving the only British monarch most of the world had known. He takes the throne in an era of uncertainty for both his country and the monarchy itself. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP)
King Charles III reads messages left by mourners at the gates of Buckingham Palace in London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
King Charles III arrives at Buckingham Palace in London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
King Charles III greets mourners outside Buckingham Palace in London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Britain's King Charles III greets well-wishers as he walks by the gates of Buckingham Palace following Thursday's death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. King Charles III, who spent much of his 73 years preparing for the role, planned to meet with the prime minister and address a nation grieving the only British monarch most of the world had known. He takes the throne in an era of uncertainty for both his country and the monarchy itself. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP)
Britain's King Charles III, left, greets well-wishers as he walks by the gates of Buckingham Palace following Thursday's death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. King Charles III, who spent much of his 73 years preparing for the role, planned to meet with the prime minister and address a nation grieving the only British monarch most of the world had known. He takes the throne in an era of uncertainty for both his country and the monarchy itself. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP)
Britain's King Charles III, back to camera, greets well-wishers as he walks by the gates of Buckingham Palace following Thursday's death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. King Charles III, who spent much of his 73 years preparing for the role, planned to meet with the prime minister and address a nation grieving the only British monarch most of the world had known. He takes the throne in an era of uncertainty for both his country and the monarchy itself. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP)
King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, wave as they arrive at Buckingham Palace in London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Britain's King Charles III is given a rose by well-wishers outside Buckingham Palace following Thursday's death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. King Charles III, who spent much of his 73 years preparing for the role, planned to meet with the prime minister and address a nation grieving the only British monarch most of the world had known. He takes the throne in an era of uncertainty for both his country and the monarchy itself. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP)
Britain's King Charles III, left, and Camilla, the Queen Consort, walk across the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, as he enters the palace for the first time as king, following Thursday's death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. King Charles III, who spent much of his 73 years preparing for the role, planned to meet with the prime minister and address a nation grieving the only British monarch most of the world had known. He takes the throne in an era of uncertainty for both his country and the monarchy itself. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP)
ABOUT KING CHARLES III
Charles III: Key dates in the life of Britain’s new king
Nov. 14, 1948: Born on the royal estate at Sandringham, first child of Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip.
Feb. 6, 1952: Princess Elizabeth becomes Queen Elizabeth II on the death of her father, King George VI.
July 1, 1969: Formally invested as Prince of Wales.
July 29, 1981: Marries Lady Diana Spencer.
He become the first royal heir since 1660 to marry an English woman.
June 21, 1982: Birth of first son, William Arthur Philip Louis.
Sept. 15, 1984: Birth of second son, Harry (Henry Charles Albert David).
June 15, 1992: Andrew Morton’s book “Diana: Her True Story” is released.
It says Charles has had a long-term affair with a married woman, Camilla Parker Bowles.
Dec. 9, 1992: He separates from Princess Diana.
Aug. 28, 1996: Charles and Diana divorce.
Aug. 31, 1997: Diana is killed in Paris automobile accident.
Feb. 10, 2004: Charles announces his engagement to marry Camilla Parker Bowles.
April 8, 2005: He marries Camilla in a civil ceremony.
She takes title of Duchess of Cornwall.
April 29, 2011: His son, Prince William, is married to Kate Middleton.
Dec. 2011: Hospitalized for treatment for a blocked coronary artery.
June 2013: Admitted to the hospital for exploratory operation on his abdomen.
July 22, 2013: Becomes grandfather for the first time with the birth of Prince George, William and Kate's oldest child.
Two more children — Charlotte and Louis — follow for the couple.
May 19, 2018: His second son, Harry, marries American Meghan Markle.
April 9, 2021: His father, Prince Philip, dies at 99.
May 10, 2022: Charles stands in for Queen Elizabeth II for the first time during the state opening of Parliament.
The queen had to pull out of the event citing mobility problems. The delegation of the role, one of the queen's most important duties, was seen by many as the clearest sign that a transition of the monarchy was underway.
Sept. 8, 2022: Becomes king upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, arrive at Buckingham Palace in London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
