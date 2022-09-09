 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
King Charles III arrives at Buckingham Palace, greets crowd

Britain Queen

King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, arrive at Buckingham Palace in London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. 

 AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

LONDON — King Charles III has arrived at Buckingham Palace for the first time as Britain’s monarch.

The king flew to London from Scotland on Friday and was driven to the royal residence in an official Bentley. A large crowd cheered as the car arrived at the palace gates.

He got out of the car to greet well-wishers and look at some of the huge pile of floral tributes left to honor his mother Queen Elizabeth II. Some called “Thank you Charles” and “Well done, Charlie!” as he shook hands with the crowd. Several shouted “God save the King!”

A few broke into a rendition of Britain’s national anthem, which is now titled “God Save the King.”

