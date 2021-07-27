Ivory Coast leader meets predecessor, urges reconciliation

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara met on Tuesday with longtime rival Laurent Gbagbo, who returned last month to the country after the International Criminal Court upheld his acquittal on war crimes charges.

The highly anticipated meeting was an attempt to ease political tensions that have been present since their last meeting more than a decade ago, when Ouattara defeated Gbagbo in presidential elections.

Gbagbo’s refusal to concede led to months of clashes between their supporters that left more than 3,000 people dead. Ouattara ultimately prevailed and has been the president of Ivory Coast ever since

“I am very happy to see you again after all these years,“ said Ouattara, smiling next to Gbagbo after the two hugged upon his arrival at the Presidential Palace in Abidjan.

After the meeting, Ouattara said he was delighted at the meeting and hoped to urge reconciliation in the West African nation.

“We can congratulate ourselves on having had this meeting which was cordial and fraternal because Laurent is my young brother and my friend,” he said. “Of course, there was this crisis, there were differences, but that is behind us. What matters is Ivory Coast and peace in our country. We have to move forward for the next generations.”