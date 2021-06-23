Ivory Coast court sentences former PM to life in prison

“These verdicts reinforce my conviction that we must fight courageously and without weakness against the capture of the Ivorian state ... I will not give up this fight,” he said.

In 2020, the former rebel leader who went on to become the president of the National Assembly, was already sentenced to 20 years in prison after being convicted of embezzling public funds and money laundering. He denies the charges and his supporters say they are politically motivated. He did not return to Ivory Coast because of the conviction and was blocked from running in the country’s presidential election last year. Soro has called on the military to disobey President Alassane Ouattara, who won a controversial third term.