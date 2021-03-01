Ivory Coast begins its vaccination campaign with COVAX doses

Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his wife got the first jabs Monday to assure the public of the safety of the vaccines.

“There are still some who continue to express doubts about the vaccine, others have expressed reservations about its efficacy, with some taking sides with conspiracy theorists who believe the vaccine has been created to wipe out the African race,” he said, in a nation-wide broadcast Sunday night. “Taking the vaccine will not alter your DNA, it will not embed a tracking device in your body, neither will it cause infertility in women or in men.”

He said Ghana's Food and Drug Administration would not approve the vaccines for use if it had any reservations about its safety, adding that, “no vaccine will be deployed in the country for use without the express certification of the FDA.”

Ghana’s campaign from March 2 to 15 will take place in 43 districts that are the epicenter of the pandemic there.

Ghanaians have mixed reactions to the vaccine.

Adwoa Bio, an unemployed graduate told AP, she wants to see Ghana's leaders get the vaccines first.