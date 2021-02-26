Ivory Coast 2nd country to receive COVID vaccines via COVAX

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Ivory Coast on Friday became the second country in the world to receive a shipment of COVID-19 vaccines from the global COVAX initiative, with 504,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India.

The vaccines arrived in the commercial capital, Abidjan, as part of the first wave of COVID-19 vaccines sent by COVAX, which was created to ensure that low- and middle-income countries have fair access to doses.

The first COVAX shipment was sent to Ghana on Wednesday, marking the beginning of the largest vaccine procurement and supply operation in history, according to the World Health Organization and UNICEF.

The COVAX initiative has been hampered by the severely limited global supply of doses as well as logistical problems that set vaccinations behind globally.

Some 24 other countries are expected to start receiving vaccines via COVAX next week, according to WHO Africa.

Ivory Coast will begin its vaccination campaign Monday, the government said. Health Minister Eugène Aka Aouélé said the West African nation’s first phase will target health personnel, defense and security forces and teaching staff in Abidjan, where 95% of the country's cases have been recorded.