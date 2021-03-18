Italy honors COVID dead with living monument on anniversary

Gori said Thursday that at least 670 people died in Bergamo city alone, and more than 6,000 in the surrounding Bergamo province. But he noted that only half of them feature into Italy's official toll since they were never tested for the virus because of early laboratory limitations, and died at home or in nursing homes.

On hand for the commemoration was Luca Fusco, whose father died early in the outbreak and who launched a Facebook group “We Will Denounce” to allow other mourning families a forum to remember their loved ones since funerals weren’t allowed during the first wave.

In a post, Fusco said he was bringing to the ceremony the memories of the Bergamo dead and “that great book of painful stories, tears and emotion and also the sharing and consolation that is our Facebook group."

Some of those testimonies became the founding pieces of evidence in a criminal investigation launched by Bergamo prosecutors into whether to lay any criminal blame for Bergamo's toll, and whether a lack of pandemic preparedness had any role in it.