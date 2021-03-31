 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Imprisoned Palestinian leader's entry shakes up planned vote
0 comments
AP

Imprisoned Palestinian leader's entry shakes up planned vote

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Imprisoned Palestinian leader's entry shakes up planned vote

FILE - In this file photo taken Jan. 25, 2012, senior Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti appears at Jerusalem's court. Supporters of the popular Palestinian leader jailed by Israel say he will back his own parliamentary list in May elections. The last-minute shakeup late Wednesday, March 31, 2021 could severely weaken President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party and help his militant Hamas rivals.

 Bernat Armangue

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — A popular Palestinian uprising leader imprisoned by Israel on Wednesday submitted an independent list of candidates to run in upcoming parliamentary elections, dealing a tough blow to President Mahmoud Abbas.

The last-minute move by Marwan Barghouti could severely weaken the prospects of Abbas’ Fatah party and boost the prospects of the Islamic militant Hamas group.

Nasser al-Kidwa, a supporter of Barghouti and candidate on the list, confirmed the filing just before a midnight deadline. Al-Kidwa said their new party will be called “Freedom.”

Barghouti is a popular figure in the Fatah movement, and opinion polls have suggested that the vote between the two factions will be split.

That could pave the way for a Hamas victory. It also increases the likelihood that Abbas will find a way to cancel what is supposed to be the first Palestinian elections in 15 years.

The election is scheduled for May.

Al-Kidwa and Barghouti’s wife, Fadwa, submitted the papers at the Palestinian election commission in the city of Ramallah shortly before a midnight deadline. Barghouti has been in Israeli custody since 2002 and is currently held at the Hadarim prison in central Israel.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UConn's Bueckers is AP women's player of the year

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+18
Suez Canal reopens after stuck cargo ship is freed
World

Suez Canal reopens after stuck cargo ship is freed

  • Updated

SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — Salvage teams on Monday finally freed the colossal container ship stuck for nearly a week in the Suez Canal, ending a crisis that had clogged one of the world’s most vital waterways and halted billions of dollars a day in maritime commerce.

+16
2 tugboats deploy to Egypt's Suez Canal as shippers avoid it
World

2 tugboats deploy to Egypt's Suez Canal as shippers avoid it

  • Updated

SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — Two additional tugboats deployed Sunday to Egypt's Suez Canal to aid efforts to free a skyscraper-sized container ship wedged for days across the crucial waterway, even as major shippers increasingly divert their boats out of fear the vessel may take even longer to free.

+15
With ship now freed, a probe into Suez Canal blockage begins
World

With ship now freed, a probe into Suez Canal blockage begins

  • Updated

SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — Experts boarded the massive container ship Tuesday that had blocked Egypt's vital Suez Canal and disrupted global trade for nearly a week, seeking answers to a single question that could have billions of dollars in legal repercussions: What went wrong?

+9
WHO report: COVID likely 1st jumped into humans from animals
World

WHO report: COVID likely 1st jumped into humans from animals

  • Updated

GENEVA (AP) — A joint World Health Organization-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario and that a lab leak is “extremely unlikely,” according to a draft copy obtained by The Associated Press.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News